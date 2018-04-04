Man may have killed himself to avoid a charge of attempted murder, district attorney says

Coty Wilson, when he was 31 years old and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The discovery of Jennifer Wilson's and Coty Wilson's bodies in Red River came weeks after they disappeared, long enough that some thought the woman and son may have just skipped town.

"I did not think they were there, and especially after that length. ...," Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. "Every day that would go by, I would be more than sure that they were not there.

"But after two weeks and 14 days, they came up."

If Coty Wilson had not taken his own life, he could have faced a charge of attempted murder for attempting to take someone else's life, the district attorney said.

"A gravesite was made out in the woods somewhere, and an anonymous letter was written to the Sheriff's Office that gave GPS coordinates that say you may want to look here," Marvin explained.

On the gravestone was the district attorney's name.

And a few feet in front of the gravesite was a booby trap - a a gaping hole in the ground covered with chicken wire, masked with leaves and just waiting for a deputy to fall in, Marvin said.

"One of the detectives' foot landed on the side of the well site. The well site was made out of cinder blocks on the perimeter of it. And he felt it didn't feel like dirt under his foot. He backed up and said, 'Hold on.' And there was a wire covering a 20-foot deep hole."

The whole area was made to lure in a Bossier sheriff's detective to that location, the district attorney alleged.

It's a ploy that investigators believe Coty Wilson, who previously faced a charge of obstruction of justice, was in on before he and his mother jumped into Red River while tied together and died, authorities say.

"The son Coty would have been charged with attempted murder," Marvin said.

Coty Wilson's father, Gary Wilson, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Prison on eight charges, including money laundering and racketeering, falsely reporting an arson, insurance fraud, obstructing justice, injuring public record and filing a false public record.

Insurance fraud is how investigators believe the Wilsons made the bulk of their income, the district attorney said.

"It didn't come from beaver trapping, I don't believe. ... I don't think its that big of a market out there for that."

The Wilsons lived in a secluded, rural area in Benton.

Not far away is Bossier Parish resident William Burson, who said he knew the Wilsons personally and finds it all difficult to believe because Gary Wilson and his son Coty grew up in the area.

Even so, Burson said, that did not stop him from falling prey to one of the family's alleged vandalism attacks.

"This is the truck. I was coming out of a road down there at the deer camp and lost a left front tire and a rear tire," Burson explained.

"And same thing with the four-wheeler. I was coming out of a road and lost a front tire and a rear tire on the four-wheeler."

Burson said he never imagined that death and incarceration would be where the Wilsons' story ends.

"I feel for 'em. I especially feel that the two that took their lives, now their family has got to live with this."

