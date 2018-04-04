D.A: Attempted murder charges possible for son found in Red River

After an extensive search for the two, the bodies of Coty and Jennifer Wilson were found at a time when many thought they may have just skipped town.

"I did not think they were there, and especially after that length... everyday that would go by I would be more than sure that they were not there but after two weeks and 14 days they came up," said Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Marvin says if Coty had not taken his own life, he could have been facing charges for attempting to take the life of someone else.

"That whole area was made to lure in a BPSO detective to that location," Marvin said.

Wilson is currently behind bars at Bossier Maximum Security Prison on eight charges including money laundering and racketeering, falsely reporting an arson, insurance fraud, obstructing justice, injuring public record, filing a false public record.

Marvin says insurance fraud is how investigators believe the Wilson's made the bulk of their income. Having only worked as a beaver trapper.

"It didn't come from beaver trapping, I don't believe... I don't think its that big of a market out there for that," Marvin said.

And if filed… attempted murder.

"A grave site was made out in the woods somewhere and an anonymous letter was written to the sheriffs office that gave GPS coordinates that say you may want to look here…."

Marvin says in front of this random grave site they were led to was a booby trap. Lying just a few feet ahead of it, was a gaping hole in the ground covered with chicken wire, masked with leaves, just waiting for a deputy to fall in.

"One of the detectives foot landed on the side of the well site... the well site was made out of cinder blocks on the perimeter of it and he felt it didn't feel like dirt under his foot, he backed up and said, 'hold on' and there was a wire covering a 20 foot deep hole," Marvin said.

"Who's name was on the gravestone? Mine," Marvin responded.

It's a ploy investigators believe Wilson's son Coty was in on, before he died.

"The son Coty would have been charged with attempted murder," Marvin said.

"It's hard to believe because he grew up around here, he meaning Gary or Cody.. both of them," said Bossier Parish resident William Burson.

Burson says he knew the Wilson's personally, but that still did not stop him from falling prey to one of the family's alleged vandalism attacks.

"This is the truck I was coming out of a road down there at the deer camp and lost a left front tire and a rear tire and same thing with the four wheeler, I was coming out of a road and lost a front tire and a rear tire on the 4 wheeler," Burson said.

The Wilson's live in a secluded, rural area in Benton. Living not to far from her, Burson says he never imagined that death and incarceration would be where their story ends.

"I feel for em, I especially feel that the two that took their life now there family has got to live with this," Burson said.

Coty previously faced a charge for obstruction of justice.

