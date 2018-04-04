How do thunderstorms form?

Thunderstorms are very common in the ArkLaTex and are no stranger to Shreveport-Bossier — but how do they form?
It all has to do with air, which seems simple enough. They form along a cold front, which is the boundary between a warm and cold air mass.
Other factors are moisture in the atmosphere as well as sunshine throughout the day which fuels the storms and makes the atmosphere unstable.
