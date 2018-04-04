Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood gets new fire station

This photo taken at Fire Station 17's groundbreaking was taken in 2017 (Source: KSLA News 12)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the grand reopening of Fire Station 17 in Southern Hills.

The grand reopening ceremony for Station 17 will be held at 4 p.m., at its new location, 2901 Baird Road.

“We are excited about this new facility and glad to be able to open this station again for our citizens,” said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, in a news release.

The 11,242 square foot facility will help reduce response times by firefighters in the Southern Hills area.

The building has a commercial-grade kitchen, a day room, an exercise room, Captain’s dormitories, and three engine bays.

In total the new fire station cost $2.4 million and was approved in 2011's bond election.

“The people living in the Southern Hills Community will feel an immediate impact of service through faster response times by the busiest fire station in the City of Shreveport," said SFD Chief Scott Wolverton.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.