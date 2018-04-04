Budget-conscious shoppers swarm new Dirt Cheap store

The phrase "dirt cheap" instantly conjures up images of buying something for a very low price.

Now there's a discount store with that very name in the former Kmart in Bossier City.

A line of eager shoppers, numbering at least 673 according to store management, wrapped around the building before the doors opened for the grand opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers soon could be seen leaving with shopping carts full of merchandise.

That merchandise ranges from clothing to housewares and everything in between from a variety of sources, including liquidations, overstocks, out-of-season goods, customer returns and store closeouts.

And it's being sold at discounts of 30 percent to 90 percent.

"Nobody really does what we do. Nobody in the marketplace" Dirt Cheap regional manager Scott Mitchell said.

Dirt Cheap management expects 2,000 to 3,000 shoppers to come through the doors before closing time at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

David and Claudina Long, a husband-and-wife catering team, said they spotted everything they needed by just walking down a few store aisles.

The Longs even had to split up to get all their shopping done.

They weren't alone.

"It's a good store. You can't beat it," Pam Sirmons said.

Now, Sirmons said, she doesn't have to drive all the way to Texarkana to shop at a Dirt Cheap store.

"It's my favorite store in the world," she proclaimed as she closed her car trunk and prepared to drive home.

There are more than 100 Dirt Cheap stores throughout the South. including locations in Texarkana, Tyler, Nacogdoches and Monroe.

The Bossier City store also will be home to Dirt Cheap Building Supplies when it opens in two weeks, Mitchell said.

Its merchandise will include flooring, lighting, tools, entry doors, laminate, carpet, linoleum, molding, hardware and more.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

