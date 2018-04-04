Caddo Coroner names victim in fatal I-20 crash

The woman killed in last Saturday's fatal wreck has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Brandy LoVaglio, 42, of Balch Springs, Texas, was killed in a crash that occurred just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 20 east, just west of Monkhouse Drive, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Police reports say that LoVaglio was standing in the Interstate's median near a motorcycle that was involved in a crash moments earlier.

When traffic slowed down, several vehicles were involved in another crash, in which the victim was hit.

An autopsy was performed at University Health.

