Liberty Eylau home destroyed in blaze

Fire crews in Liberty Eylau are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Wednesday afternoon.

The residence was located on Stone Road, crews were called in just after noon.

When firefighters got on scene, the home was fully engulfed. Luckily, no one was inside at the time.

Texarkana Texas Fire Department was dispatched to help assist. A fire hydrant near the home was not working, so crews had to carry in water to put it out.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

