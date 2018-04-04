Bossier City man sentenced for meth trafficking conspiracy - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City man sentenced for meth trafficking conspiracy

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City man was sentenced Monday to seven years and three months in prison
for transporting methamphetamine from Dallas to the Shreveport/Bossier City area, according to the United States Attorney's office. 

Anthony Joseph Armenio, 32, of Bossier City, LA, was sentenced on one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the May 17, 2017, guilty plea, Armenio and his codefendant 28-year-old Steven Blaine McLendon, of Shreveport, traveled to Dallas on January 14, 2017, to pick up methamphetamine. 

On their return trip, a Shreveport police officer stopped the car and asked McLendon to get out. 

That's when the officer reportedly saw a black handgun sitting in the driver’s seat and observed an open bag on the back seat.

During a search, the officer found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, a small clear plastic bag of marijuana and a larger bag containing 209.02 grams of methamphetamine.

McLendon pleaded guilty on May 23, 2017, to conspiracy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was sentenced on August 31, 2017, to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Armenio was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

The DEA and the Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation.

