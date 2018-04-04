Crews working to overturn tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 on-ramp in Miller County

A section of Interstate 30 is blocked off after a tractor-trailer rolled over while attempting to enter the roadway.

Authorities on the scene say that a tractor-trailer was traveling at a high rate of speed. When the driver made the turn, the truck tipped over on its side.

"I was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 took the turn too fast turn my truck over," said Walter Jamison, the truck's driver. "I'm all right."

The tractor-trailer was carrying bird seed. The driver received minor injuries. No other vehicles are involved.

At this time, crews are working to turn the tractor-trailer over.

Arkansas State Police and Miller County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene.

