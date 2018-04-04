Houston man sentenced for over 3 years after conspiring to steal - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Houston man sentenced for over 3 years after conspiring to steal over $230,000

A Houston man will spend the next three years and seven months in prison after conspiring with others to steal more than $230,000 from Louisiana Casino goers' credit cards.

Antoine Ladon Williams, 35, was sentenced on one count of conspiracy, using or trafficking in unauthorized access devices (credit/debit cards).

In addition, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $188,089 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice - Western District of La, Williams and other defendants worked from Oct. 2014 to Oct. 2015 to use stolen credit cards. Williams provided others with false temporary Texas IDs and debit/credit cards. 

Members working with Williams would then use the credit cards to illegally receive cash advances.

Those working with Williams include:

  • Miocha Michelle Walker, 35 of Houston, Texas was sentenced to serve a year in prison.
  • Ernest Joseph Duhon III, 44, Pearland, Texas was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.
  • Leanna Marie Hanchett, 46, Port Fresno, Texas was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
  • Donald Wayne Brown, 59, Houston, Texas was sentenced to serve two years in prison
  • Sharlene Yvette Lott, 44, Houston, Texas was sentenced to two years in prison.

These defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and were also ordered to pay $188,089 in restitution. All of Williams' accomplices were sentenced in 2017.

