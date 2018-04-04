Houston man sentenced for over 3 years after conspiring to steal over $230,000

A Houston man will spend the next three years and seven months in prison after conspiring with others to steal more than $230,000 from Louisiana Casino goers' credit cards.

Antoine Ladon Williams, 35, was sentenced on one count of conspiracy, using or trafficking in unauthorized access devices (credit/debit cards).

In addition, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $188,089 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice - Western District of La, Williams and other defendants worked from Oct. 2014 to Oct. 2015 to use stolen credit cards. Williams provided others with false temporary Texas IDs and debit/credit cards.

Members working with Williams would then use the credit cards to illegally receive cash advances.

Those working with Williams include:

Miocha Michelle Walker, 35 of Houston, Texas was sentenced to serve a year in prison.

Ernest Joseph Duhon III, 44, Pearland, Texas was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Leanna Marie Hanchett, 46, Port Fresno, Texas was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Donald Wayne Brown, 59, Houston, Texas was sentenced to serve two years in prison

Sharlene Yvette Lott, 44, Houston, Texas was sentenced to two years in prison.

These defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and were also ordered to pay $188,089 in restitution. All of Williams' accomplices were sentenced in 2017.

