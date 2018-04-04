Arkansas designates April 4 as Maya Angelou Day

The State of Arkansas has set aside the month of April to remember an internationally acclaimed poet, singer and civil rights activist who had ties right here in the Ark-La-Tex.

Tuesday would have been Maya Angelou's 90th birthday. Meeting with members of the "Celebrate! Maya Project" was Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who signed a proclamation declaring April 4 as Maya Angelou Day.

The celebration of Angelou will make its way to Stamps, Arkansas on April 22.

Angelou spent her early years growing up in this Southwest Arkansas city along Gravel and Oakgrove roads.

Angelou's awarding winning book "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" speaks about her days in Stamps.

Stamps Mayor Brenda Davis said that Angelou's home was located just down the street from her.

"We are excited to celebrate Maya Angelou's 90th birthday she set a preference here in Stamps I believe with the book 'I Know Why The Cage Bird Sings,'" Davis said.

According to Janis Kearney, the president of Celebrate! Maya Project, Hutchinson dedicated the month of April to Angelou's accomplishments.

Shortly after Angelou's death in May 2014, "Celebrate! Maya Project" began.

Kearney says their primary focus is taking Angelou's life messages into Arkansas Schools.

"We use her story to kind of propel young people to start thinking how they can use her life, her journey, as a blueprint to make sure they find success and find their own voices," Kearney said.

Other events honoring Maya Angelou can be found by visiting the Celebrate! Maya Project website or the group's Facebook.

