Fire damages Bossier business

Bossier City Fire Department is trying to figure out what started a fire at a business Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Collins Millworks the 3800 block of East Texas Street at about 6:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters say they were able to get in and extinguished the blaze before it spread throughout the workshop.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

