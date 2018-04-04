Claiborne Council on Aging closed due to power outage - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Claiborne Council on Aging closed due to power outage

HOMER, LA (KSLA) -

The Claiborne Council on Aging will be closed on Wednesday, according to its director, Susan Bryant.

Bryant said that the agency, at 608 E. 4th St., is suffering from a power outage. 

