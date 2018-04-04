Man caught on camera trying to break into Bossier Parish car

Bossier sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man caught on camera trying to break into a car Saturday morning. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the video shows a man attempting to open the driver’s side door of a vehicle parked in a carport in the 1800 block of Kirkview Drive in Duck Island Community in Princeton around 5:30 a.m.

A second suspect can faintly be seen on video on the other side of the vehicle, appearing to try and open the passenger side door, according to deputies.

After discovering the doors were locked, the would-be burglars then left.

Bossier detectives say they also got reports of other vehicle burglaries in the Princeton area that same weekend, as well as other vehicle burglaries in other neighborhoods and subdivisions over the past few weeks.

“Vehicle burglaries happen because of two primary factors; criminals and unlocked vehicles,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“If you lock your vehicle, you are no longer an easy target, and thieves will typically move on to the next vehicle.”

Detectives ask if anyone knows the would-be burglars in the surveillance video or has information about this crime or other vehicle burglaries to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

