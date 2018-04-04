Family of 5 displaced after Shreveport apartment fire

A Shreveport family of five is searching for a new place to stay after their apartment was damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wilkinson Street.

Fire crews reported seeing smoke and flames visible from the first floor of the apartment when they arrived.

A mother and her four young boys were able to escape the fire unharmed.

Firefighters say it took just under 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department Investigations Bureau.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family.

