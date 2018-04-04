Shreveport store robbed at gunpoint

Shreveport police are searching for the person who robbed a store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 800 block of Caddo Street.

The cashier told police a man entered the front door armed with a handgun and demanded money from her.

The man was described as being about 5'4" tall and wearing all black.

Police say he got away with an undetermined amount of money and took off on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Tracker at 318-673-7373.

