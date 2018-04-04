Stranded log truck overturns, creating more headaches - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Stranded log truck overturns, creating more headaches

An aerial view shows a fuel and oil slick around a log truck that overturned after becoming stranded in floodwaters along Louisiana Highway 120 in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office) An aerial view shows a fuel and oil slick around a log truck that overturned after becoming stranded in floodwaters along Louisiana Highway 120 in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
Authorities say the tractor-trailer rig's load shifted overnight, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn and spill fuel. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office) Authorities say the tractor-trailer rig's load shifted overnight, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn and spill fuel. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
A skidder and other heavy equipment were brought in April 3 from a log company in Sabine Parish to try to upright the overturned truck. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office) A skidder and other heavy equipment were brought in April 3 from a log company in Sabine Parish to try to upright the overturned truck. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

For a second day, a log truck stranded in floodwaters caused problems for authorities in Natchitoches Parish.

The tractor-trailer rig's load shifted overnight, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn and spill fuel.

That led to Louisiana State Police's hazardous-materials unit and representatives of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and TAS Environmental Services being called out Tuesday to assess the spill and prepare to have it cleaned up, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Sheriff's deputies assisted by using a drone to take video of the scene along Louisiana Highway 120 west of Cypress.

And a skidder and other heavy equipment were brought in from a log company in Sabine Parish to try to upright the overturned truck.

The rig loaded with logs became stranded in floodwaters Monday afternoon when its driver apparently drove around signs warning that the roadway is closed.

Natchitoches sheriff's deputies had to use an amphibious all-terrain vehicle to get the driver safely to land.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

