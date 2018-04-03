Editorial: Being polite has become a bit of a lost art

I hope we are all teaching our kids to be respectful of others, to hold doors open, to say please, thank you, yes ma'am and yes sir. We don't need to expect anything in return, just be proud that you were brought up right.

I would like to talk about something that has become a bit of a lost art.

The art of being polite.

Maybe it's because of social media, but I find people tend to go ugly a lot faster these days.

Maybe it is because on Facebook they can badger and bully without any physical danger.

I remember my Mom saying that if I did not have something nice to say, then don't say anything at all.

Still sound advice.

I did encounter an example that showed me that there is still hope.

I was exiting the YMCA a week ago as Madjan and his two girls exited. Another young lady was holding the door for all of us.

I watched this young father and his girls wrestle to return the favor to the first young lady.

It was refreshing. I guess it comes down to how you are raised.

I hope we are all teaching our kids to be respectful of others, to hold doors open, to say please, thank you, yes ma'am and yes sir.

We don't need to expect anything in return, just be proud that you were brought up right.

