Elvis and his Cadillac make an unscheduled stop in Caddo

An ad promoting a Louisiana Hayride performance by Elvis Presley benefiting the Shreveport YMCA. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Affidavit for Elvis Presley's arrest April 3, 1955, for speeding on U.S. Highway 171 in Caddo Parish. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Guillermo F. Perez-Argüello comments on Facebook that this photograph shared by Louisiana State Police shows Elvis Presley with lead guitarist Scotty Moore (in the dark glasses) and Bill Black, whose upright bass is on the car. (Source: Facebook)

Trivia question: What happened 63 years ago today in Caddo Parish?

Chances are, you'll likely not find the answer in the official annals of Graceland.

Yet in 1955, Elvis A. Presley spent time in the Caddo Parish Jail.

Click here to view all the legal documents about his arrest.

The King was 20 years old when he was pulled over by a Louisiana State Police trooper April 3, 1955, for speeding on U.S. Highway 171.

"I turned around and followed him for eight miles at speeds of 65 to 80 mph ...," says a statement by the trooper who stopped Elvis.

It's believed that Elvis he was on his way to play a concert at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport when authorities stopped his 1954 pink and white Cadillac.

He reportedly was driving at 80 mph in a 60-mph zone.

Elvis posted a $25 bond for traveling 20 miles over the speed limit.

On April 5, 1955, his name was called three times at the Caddo Courthouse door but he failed to appear, leading to the forfeiture of the bond, records show.

Guillermo F. Perez-Argüello comments on Facebook that the car burned up exactly two months later - on June 5, 1955 - along U.S. Highway 67 near Fulton, Ark.

Perez-Argüello also notes that with Elvis in the photograph shared by Louisiana State Police is lead guitarrist Scotty Moore (in the dark glasses) and Bill Black, whose upright bass can be seen on top of the Cadillac's roof.

That bass now is the property of Paul McCartney and Elvis, Perez-Argüello adds.

Louisiana State Police likes to mark the anniversary of the traffic stop each year on social media.

