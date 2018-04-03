Woman arrested after reportedly running over officer

LEFT: Tamara Lewis, 30, is charged with aggravated battery. RIGHT: Gary White, 28, is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated battery. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A woman is behind bars after being accused of hitting a Shreveport police officer with her car as she drove away during an attempted shoplifting effort last month.

The officer was working as an off-duty security guard at Dillard’s in Mall St. Vincent when the reported shoplifter was spotted.

She was seen on video running off with hundreds of dollars in merchandise without paying.

The officer started to chase 30-year-old Tamara Lewis who was seen getting into a 2006-2012 model Chevrolet Impala.

While Lewis was driving off, she allegedly hit the officer with her vehicle and continued driving out of the parking lot.

The officer was not seriously injured during the incident.

A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest charging her with a single count of aggravated battery.

On Monday morning, members of the United States Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrived at the home in the 2600 block of Portland Avenue in search of Lewis.

When speaking to a man at the home, agents were told no one was inside and didn’t know Lewis’ whereabouts.

After agents searched the home, they found Lewis hiding inside the dryer.

She was arrested along with the man identified as 28-year-old Gary White.

White faces charges of accessory after the fact to aggravated battery.

