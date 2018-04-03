Bossier schools to create early warning system for at risk students

The Bossier Parish School Board is taking proactive measures to prevent school shootings.

At Tuesday's audit and security committee meeting, members voted to add five more school resource officers (SRO) to its staff. Each school in the district already has one SRO. Airline High School has two SRO's.

The additional five would be for the district's high schools. The full school board will have to take a vote Thursday night.

Committee members also received a briefing from Supervisor of Technology Stewart Thompson about an early warning system the district is working on that would help identify at-risk students.

Using technology already in place within the district, staff would assign scores to students based on factors like attendance, behavior and coursework.

"It doesn't always mean someone is going to come out and be a school shooter. It could be that somebody has an issue with possible suicide," said Superintendent Scott Smith. "This would take those kinds of factors into play as well so we can provide some in-depth treatment before someone makes that final terrible decision to do something of that nature."

The system is still in the early stages of development.

The district also plans to work with two outside groups to provide treatment to students who identify as at-risk: Volunteers of America and Rehab Services of Louisiana.

The committee advanced plans for those agreements Tuesday night as well. The vendors could provide treatment for students the district aren't trained to handle or don't have the staff to handle.

Smith called it a three-tier approach to detecting and treating at-risk students and keeping Bossier schools safe.

The full school board meets Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All Rights Reserved