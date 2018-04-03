Crew working to fix natural gas leak; power outages impact about 15,000

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A tree fell on a house north of Minden and across a railroad track. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Sabrina NIcholas)

The natural gas leak along North Market Street sparked a fire just as severe storms were moving across Shreveport-Bossier City the afternoon of April 3. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Carolyn Roy)

A Reliant Energy official said there is a break in a steel main. Workers have to turn off the natural gas service to fix the pipeline but should have it repaired within the next few hours, the official said. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Crews are working to fix a natural gas leak that sparked a fire.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Royal Inn on North Market Street.

A Reliant Energy official said there is a break in a steel main.

Workers have to turn off the natural gas service to fix the pipeline but should have it repaired within the next few hours, the official said.

The fire erupted just as severe thunderstorms moved across Shreveport-Bossier City, producing hail and downing trees.

Now there are some 15,000 AEP-SWEPCO customers without electricity.

Those include more than 8,000 in Shreveport and more than 3,000 elsewhere in Caddo Parish as of 5:20 p.m.

A power line in Bossier City is reportedly down in the road in the 2200 block of Surrey Lane.

In Shreveport, a large tree was uprooted along Old Mooringsport Road.

And in Webster Parish, a large tree fell on a house north of Minden.

