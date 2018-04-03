Western District of LA swears in new U.S Attorney

David Joseph, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Today David C. Joseph was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Joseph was nominated by President Donald Trump on February 16, 2018 before the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on March 22.

I am deeply honored to be confirmed as the United States Attorney and look forward to serving the residents of Louisiana and our great country, It has been my privilege to work with many hard working and talented federal and state law enforcement agents while working as a federal prosecutor. As U.S. Attorney, I will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities, prosecute those who break our laws, and promote the mission of the Department of Justice. -David Joseph

Joseph served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana prior to becoming U.S. Attorney.

While serving in that role he prosecuted a wide variety of offenses with a concentration on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crimes as well as crimes committed on the District’s military installation.

According to the press release, Joseph received his Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.

United States Attorney Joseph will headquarter his office in Shreveport, while maintaining regular office hours in Lafayette, Monroe, Lake Charles and Alexandria.

As U.S. Attorney, Joseph will oversee the investigation and litigation of criminal and civil cases on behalf of the United States in the Western District of Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.