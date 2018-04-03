Death of Barksdale AFB airman found at Guam base ruled homicide

ANDERSEN, AFB, GUAM (KSLA) - The death of an airman who was found unresponsive in his temporary quarters on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam was ruled a homicide, according to The Guam Daily Post.

An autopsy revealed 20-year-old Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale's neck was slashed multiple times, according to Guam Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola.

A news release from Andersen AFB said someone was in custody in connection with his death.

Hale was an Electronic Warfare Journeyman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron he entered the Air Force on March 8, 2016.

