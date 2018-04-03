Sexual Assault Awareness Month ‘Day of Action’

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month; the time were survivors and advocacy groups work together raising awareness about sexual violence and ways to prevent it.

Today Project Celebration kicked off the month with a “Day of Action” Rally, along with local advocates, Community leaders, Colleges, and Universities.

The theme for this year is “Embrace Your Voice” to inform individuals on how they can use their words to promote safety, respect, and equality to stop sexual violence before it happens.

Project Celebration’s campaign highlights ways the community can embrace its voice to show support for survivors, stand up to victim blaming, shut down rape jokes, correct harmful misconceptions, promote everyday consent, and practice healthy communications with children.

The Sexual Assault Crisis Center sees on average of 15-30 sexual assaults a month and last year served nearly 300 victims of sexual violence in Caddo, Bossier, and Webster parishes.

