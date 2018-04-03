ETX parents in custody in connection to death of 2-year-old son

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
