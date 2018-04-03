ETX parents in custody in connection to death of 2-year-old son

Authorities say Braylyn Sheppard (left), 25, and Brianna Jones, 22, of Beckville, Texas, have turned themselves in on a charge of injury to a child in connection with the death of their 2-year-old son. (Source: Panola County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

The parents wanted in connection with the death of their 2-year-old son turned themselves in Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office says Braylyn Sheppard, 25, and Brianna Jones, 22, of Beckville, turned themselves into authorities around 10:30 a.m.

The two currently await arraignment at the Panola County Detention Center.

"I would like to praise all of the investigators for their hard work in this case, as well as the citizens who gave helpful information. Despite false information, some reported and other obstacles that hindered a faster apprehension of the suspects, the two are now in custody allowing our attention to focus on the completion of the case," said Sheriff Kevin Lake.

The pair were wanted for injury to a child in connection with the death of Kai'Syn Ke'Mar Sheppard.

Deputies say the couple skipped town without attending their son's funeral.

His parents told police and medical workers that he struck his head on concrete when he fell off a porch March 11.

The child vomited blood at least twice the next day and complained of stomach pains, the couple told investigators.

Preliminary information from the hospitals and an autopsy conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science "indicate that the number and severity of the injuries, both internal and external, were not consistent with a fall from a porch," the Sheriff's Office reports.

