Severe storms produce hail, down trees, spur power outages

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

A Reliant Energy official said there is a break in a steel main. Workers have to turn off the natural gas service to fix the pipeline but should have it repaired within the next few hours, the official said. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

This tree fell on a house north of Minden during severe storms April 3. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Sabrina Nicholas)

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Severe thunderstorms produced hail, downed trees and spurred power outages Tuesday afternoon in the ArkLaTex.

KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle is tracking the storms.

Thunderstorms and the threat of severe weather return to the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening.

Every parish and county highlighted in yellow is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 6 p.m. today.

This watch includes Shreveport-Bossier City and Texarkana.

The main threats with the strongest storms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, especially across the I-30 corridor and points south.

Even though the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. An isolated tornado is still possible.

Secondary threats are heavy rain and lightning.

FUTURETRACK

The very latest run of our High-Resolution FutureTrack shows a cluster of strong storms moving through East Texas and a line of showers and storms developing along a cold front north of I-30 at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., FutureTrack shows a line of storms moving through Northwest Louisiana ahead of the cold front and another line of showers and storms developing along the front just south of I-30.

There is a possibility that the first line of storms could help stabilize the atmosphere across the southern half of the area, so the threat of severe weather might be lower with the storms developing along the front as it pushes farther south.

By 9 p.m., the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will be wrapping up across the area as the cold front pushes south of the ArkLaTex. Rain and a few storms will still be possible south of I-20, though.

By midnight, most of the rain will be east and south of the ArkLaTex, but rain could linger across the southern edge of the area after midnight.

As the rain exits tonight, much cooler air is going to surge into the ArkLaTex. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will range from the mid-30s north of I-30 to the mid-40s down south.

Everyone is going to need at least a light jacket first thing Wednesday morning, so make sure you have it on your morning checklist.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

