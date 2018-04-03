44th Annual Melrose Arts & Crafts Festival

The spring season is upon us and it’s time for one of the longest running arts and crafts festivals in Louisiana.

Melrose Plantation is hosting the 44th annual Melrose Arts and Crafts Festival April 21st -22nd.

There will be over 100 vendors at the two-day event selling original paintings, jewelry, woodworking projects and so much more.

Festival hours are set for Saturday 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. and Sunday 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Tickets for adults are $5.00 and kids ages 6-12 are $2.00, kids 5 and under are free.

The festival is sponsored by The Association for the Preservation of Historic Natchitoches and proceeds will go to the upkeeping and preservation of Melrose Plantation.

