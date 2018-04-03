Webster Parish authorities search for driver after truck found in water

A truck was pulled from the water along I-20 (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

Webster Parish authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle was discovered in the water Tuesday morning.

Deputies don't know when the truck went into the water but it was found at daylight along Interstate 20 westbound near the Dorcheat Bridge between Minden and Dixie Inn.

The Minden Rescue Squad dive team is currently in the water searching for the driver.

Deputies say traffic in the area of I-20 is backed up towards Minden and drivers are asked to get off the interstate to avoid the area.

