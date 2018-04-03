Authorities take to air in search for driver of truck found in bayou

A truck was pulled from the water along I-20 (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

It's Day 2 of Webster Parish authorities' search for the driver of a pickup discovered about sunup Tuesday in Bayou Dorcheat.

Sheriff's deputies don't know when the truck went into the water along westbound Interstate 20 near the Bayou Dorcheat bridge between Minden and Dixie Inn.

On Wednesday, authorities used a helicopter to see if they could find clues from the air.

The Minden Rescue Squad dive team searched the bayou for the driver Tuesday.

Traffic on that part of I-20 was backed up toward Minden, deputies said.

Drivers were asked to get off the interstate to avoid the area.

Deputies said that the family who owns the truck has been contacted and that no missing person report has been filed.

