Woman arrested, accused of hitting officer with car

A woman accused of hitting a Shreveport police officer with her car is now behind bars.

Police issued a warrant for 30-year-old Tamara Lewis for allegedly hitting an off-duty officer who was working as a security officer while she fled from a reported shoplifting attempt.

Police say she was making a run for it after the officer spotted her allegedly stealing from Dillard's at Mall St. Vincent.

That officer is OK.

Lewis was booked into Caddo Parish Correctional Center late Monday night and charged with aggravated battery.

