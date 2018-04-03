Bossier leaders looking to increase school security

There is currently at least one Bossier Parish Sheriffs School Resource Officer at each of the 30 plus schools in Bossier Parish, but some leaders say they would like to see more.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, School Board members and other officials will discuss adding 5 more SRO's to the team.

There will also be a discussion on the agenda about adding mental health services in schools, given the current climate across the country and the recent mass shooting in Parkland, FL.

Several new schools have been built in Bossier Parish over past few years, the newest being Haughton Middle School.

Bossier Parish Schools Liaison Sonja Bailes says the new schools are designed specifically with safety in mind.

