2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol") Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")
(KSLA) -

Two ArkLaTex residents still are on their way to becoming this season's "American Idol."

Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, and Shelbyville, Texas, resident Cade Foehner now are among the top 24 contestants in the singing competition. 

And on Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day. 

Jacobs is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.

