2 ArkLaTex residents advance to the top 24 on 'American Idol'

On Sunday night, Cade Foehner made it into the top 50 after competing against 75 other contestants.

Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood.

"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Cade Foehner (left), of Shelbyville, Texas, and Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City (Source: "American Idol")

Two ArkLaTex residents still are on their way to becoming this season's "American Idol."

Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, and Shelbyville, Texas, resident Cade Foehner now are among the top 24 contestants in the singing competition.

And on Wednesday, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare April 3 as Garrett Jacobs Day.

Jacobs is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.

