Texas band receives highest award at competition

Texas band receives highest award at competition

The Texas Middle School 7th and 8th grade band received Superior-Division 1 ratings for Stage Concert.
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

A talented group of Texas middle schoolers received the highest rating during the University Interscholastic League contest.

The Texas Middle School 7th and 8th grade band received Superior-Division 1 ratings for Stage Concert.

The band is directed by Kara Compton.

Congratulations to everybody who participated in the performance.

