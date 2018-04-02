SPD officer on leave over possible policy violations - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD officer on leave over possible policy violations

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport police officer is on departmental leave following allegations of possible policy violations.

Chief Alan Crump put Jessica Talley on paid leave late last week.

Talley was hired by the department in July of 2016.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating the reported policy violations.

