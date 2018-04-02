Sci-Port's IMAX Dome Theater to reopen Friday

The Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX Dome Theater is getting ready to open its doors to the public this Friday. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX Dome Theater is getting ready to open its doors to the public this Friday.

This is the only IMAX Dome Theater in the state of Louisiana.

Officials say it will open to members on Friday, then to the public on Saturday.

The new theater includes several movies including "Pandas" and "Journey to the South Pacific."

The reopening comes a little more than a month after the Power of Play exhibit opened to the public.

Hours for the IMAX starting on April 12th will be Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Discounts are available for school groups on request. Tickets are also available at the door, credit and debit cards only, no cash.

Click here for more information about the new IMAX Theater.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.