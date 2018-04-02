An ArkLaTex man endures a series of unfortunate events

We've all gone through it at one time or another: That no good, rotten week where everything seems to go wrong, just one thing after another.

Many of us are able to muddle through the rest of the week relatively unscathed. For Alan Bauldree of Homer, Louisiana it may seem like the only luck he has these days is bad luck.

After a series of unfortunate events, he contacted us to get his story out so that others may learn from his troubles.

During a visit to Bauldree's home, he stood at the very spot where he first saw the snapped utility pole outside his house about 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

He soon began to fear the power lines could catch his roof on fire.

After repeated calls, crews arrived after dark to begin repairs, just before Bauldree tried going to bed.

"We were trying to get some sleep but, you know, without my oxygen CPAP it makes it really hard for me," recalled Bauldree.

An hour or so later, a roaring sound, like that of a jet engine, startled Bauldree and his son, Michael.

"Michael, he's asking me {sic} 'what's going on?' And I said, 'we got a gas main break. We gotta get out of here.'"

Bauldree then pointed down the street and added, "we ended up down past the driveway there."

Their odyssey continued from there, trying to find a place to wait out the latest repairs to the utility pole and the gas line, only to realize they'd also lost running water, and had to begin using water buckets.

Now on this fourth day or turmoil, Homer street crews worked on the water line.

As bad as this situation looks Bauldree said it could have been far worse. His family wasn't hurt, luckily. And his home has not been damaged either.

Homer Fire Chief Tommy Sanders told us that in all two families were evacuated because of the gas line break. He hoped this can serve as a teachable moment for others.

"First thing I think when I've said some stuff, call 911. Call 911 first. That's your first step," said Sanders.

Bauldree said he'd been told running water should be restored in his home in the next few days.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.