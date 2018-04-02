As Tiger Town prepares to close, owner honors husband

Due to more customers now buying gear online through Amazon and other digital retailers, Tiger Town has struggled to keep up. They've also battled with further economic growth in Bossier. (Source: Christian Piekos)

If you've ever needed anything LSU in Shreveport, you likely found yourself in Tiger Town on East 70th Street.

Due to more customers now buying gear online through Amazon and other digital retailers, Tiger Town has struggled to keep up. They've also battled with further economic growth in Bossier.

As a result, the LSU fan store is closing its doors in May.

"This used to be the prime retail shopping area of Northwest Louisiana, now it has shifted to the Bossier area," said Kim Evans, owner and manager of Tiger Town. "The people in the younger age group shop online, people my age, I think more of them are more likely to come into stores."

To combat the constantly shifting consumer trends, Evans will be launching a website with gear from Tiger Town once the store closes.

But, Tiger Town closing is extra bittersweet for Evans. For about 13 years, Evans and her husband Dave operated the LSU store side-by-side.

"It was very hard because this store was very much tied to Dave," said Evans. "This store was his love."

Dave battled heart failure and pulmonary hypertension for 11 years before passing away in 2015. Kim said he was the heart and soul of Tiger Town.

"Sometimes I felt like this store was his mistress, he loved this store," said Evans.

After the store closed, Evans said Dave would take Tiger Town home with him,

"As we were watching TV, he'd be looking at stuff and say, 'What about this?' Evans said. "I'd say, 'Dave, the store's closed, I'm off the clock."

Despite his declining health, Evans said Dave never gave up his drive to see the store succeed.

"Dave loved being in this store, I think the only thing that would've made him happier would've been to die here," Kelly said.

As Evans prepares to close Tiger Town for the last time, she said Dave's compassionate and outgoing spirit will always stay open for business.

"The morning after he died, his doctor called me and told me one reason he lived as long as he did was because of his attitude," said Evans.

To honor Dave's impact on the community, a memorial is on display within Tiger Town.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.