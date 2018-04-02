Deputies rescue truck driver stranded on flooded roadway

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

This big rig became stranded after its driver ignored warning signs and drove into floodwaters, Natchitoches Parish authorities say. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Signs along Louisiana Highway 120 west of Cypress warn that the roadway is closed.

That area has been flooded off and on since at least late February.

Yet the driver of a tractor-trailer rig hauling logs ignored the warnings Monday afternoon and drove into floodwaters, authorities say.

His 18-wheeler became stranded.

And Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies had to use an amphibious all-terrain vehicle to get the driver safely to land.

They left the big rig where it is until arrangements can be made for it to be recovered at a later date.

As for the truck driver, deputies cited him for disobeying road closure signs.

Authorities say this is one example of why law enforcement agencies and the National Weather Service urge motorist to turn around, don't drown.

Drivers have no way of knowing what's beneath the surface of a flooded roadway.

There could be a washout, a cave-in or a dropoff that results in property damage and sometimes drowning, authorities say.

