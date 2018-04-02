GSU's Donte' Jackson is Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year

Donte' Jackson, Grambling State University's head men's basketball coach, is CollegeInsider.com's Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year.

"This is a tremendous honor to be put in a category of great basketball coaches," Jackson, Grambling State's first recipient of the award, says in a statement accompanying the announcement Monday afternoon.

The award is presented annually to the top minority coach in Division I men's basketball.

"We had a good season, a record-setting season. And I give all credit to the assistant coaches and our players for all their hard work during the season," Jackson says in the statement.

"I am just blessed for the opportunity to win this award and blessed to be at Grambling State University."

Jackson, in his first year in the head coach position, also earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches' NCAA Division I District 23 Coach of the Year and Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors this season.

"This is a huge honor for Coach Jackson as he is the best minority coach in the country," Grambling State Director Athletics Director Paul A. Bryant says of the Ben Jobe Award. "... It shows the quality of coaching that we have here at Grambling State University."

The award is named after Jobe, an icon in the history of basketball at historically black colleges and universities best known as head coach at Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons.

