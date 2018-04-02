March Temperatures & Rainfall

Here is a look back at how our temperatures went as well as how much rain we got.

Temperature wise we were only around average 5 days out of the month and stayed above average for most of the month. Temperatures tended to be below average right after a rain event due to cold fronts moving throughout the area. Overall average temperature for the month was 62 degrees, which is above 4 degrees above normal.

Rain wise, we had 8 days with measurable rain, with two days receiving more than one inch. Totals for the month was 6.67", which was above average by 2.63".

As we look ahead to April, average highs start out in the mid 70s and end in the low 80s. Lows will gradually increase throughout the month, going from low 50s to upper 50s. Average rainfall is just above 4 inches. Remember: April showers, bring May flowers! We will also gain around 40 minutes of sunshine!

