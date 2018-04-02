Shreveport man indicted on additional charges over alleged $96 million+ investment scam

A Shreveport businessman faces federal charges for allegedly swindling more than $96 million from investors and financial institutions. At one point, the indictment alleges, he hired a professional makeup artist and disguised himself as an Orthodox Jewish businessman in an attempt to get investor funds from a private New York-based equity group.

David D. deBerardinis, 56, has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of attempted bank fraud (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

David D. deBeradinis allegedly created fake identities, hired a professional make-up artist and manufactured false financial and business records to bilk investors and banks out of more than $96 million, court records show.

Some of the investors and banks are in Shreveport, while others are spread out throughout the United States and abroad.

In January, a federal grand jury indicted deBeradinis on four counts of mail fraud and one count of attempted bank fraud.

Now the 56-year-old faces 13 federal counts, including additional charges of money laundering, wire fraud and making false statements to a bank.

In the initial court filing, federal prosecutors claim deBeradinis held himself out as part of the petroleum industry and operated various business entities that made potential investors believe he was involved in the trade, sale and transport of fuel.

Prosecutors claim deBeradinis solicited investor funds, offering interest payments and guaranteed returns on invested monies, over the course of several years.

The seven new charges against deBeradinis come in a superseding indictment filed late last week by U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook, of the Western District of Louisiana.

One money laundering count accuses deBeradinis of paying off the mortgage on his Shreveport home with $304,407.10 of the money that allegedly was illegally obtained in the scheme.

The new court filing also seeks to recover an airplane, a home on Brookmeade Drive in Shreveport, a life insurance policy valued at more than $200,000, two vehicles and more than $75,000 deposited in several bank accounts,

If convicted of all charges, deBeradinis faces more than 50 years in a federal prison.

