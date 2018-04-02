Warrant issued for suspect accused of setting car on fire with pregnant woman inside

Shreveport Fire Department Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Demario Cortez Johnson of Shreveport.

The warrant was secured after evidence showed the suspect allegedly set a car on fire while a female victim was inside the vehicle.

The female victim, seven months pregnant at the time of the incident, received minor burns to portions of her body.

Johnson is charged with aggravated arson. He currently has a bond of $750,000 and with full extradition.

If convicted, Johnson will be imprisoned at hard labor for six to 20 years.

According to investigators, aggravated arson is the intentional damaging by any explosive substance or the setting fire to any structure, watercraft, or movable whereby it is foreseeable that human life might be endangered.

