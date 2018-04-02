Wreck stalls traffic on I-20 at Red River Bridge

According to the LA Department of Transportation and Development, the right lane is blocked on Interstate 20 at the Red River Bridge because of an accident.

The accident happened around noon on Monday, April 2.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 East at the Red River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached Line Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 2, 2018

The congestion has since reached Line Avenue in Shreveport.

There is no word as to how the accident started.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

