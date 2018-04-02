FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms on Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for your Monday, but severe weather returns to the forecast on Tuesday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving through the ArkLaTex starting tomorrow afternoon.

TIMELINE:

The morning and lunch hour will be clear of rain and storms for Tuesday. This line of strong thunderstorms will impact the northern half of of the ArkLaTex between 2-3 p.m. tomorrow. It will reach I-20 and southwards after 3 p.m., and affecting the southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex after 6 p.m.

FUTURETRACK:

Most of the ArkLaTex will be staying dry around 2 p.m., but some storms will be moving in from the west.

4 p.m.: The line of rain and thunderstorms will affect the northwestern half of the area.

6 p.m.: Heavier downpours will be affecting the Shreveport-Bossier area and will be moving southwest.

10 p.m.: We will continue to see heavy rainfall and strong storms throughout the late evening hours and will continue in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

2 a.m.: All of the strong to severe storms will be out of the entire area, leaving way for partly cloudy skies.

MAIN THREAT: DAMAGING WINDS & HIGH WIND GUSTS

Winds will sustain around 15-25 mph, with gusts even higher than that.

Southerly wind flow from the Gulf of Mexico will bring lots of moisture into the area as well as keep out temperatures very warm. Both of these will create instability in the atmosphere making strong storms likely.

Starting at 6 a.m., wind gusts will be anywhere up to 40 mph, isolated winds could get up to 60 mph.

These high winds gusts will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. These winds will be coming from the south, so traveling on East-West roads may become difficult at times. Make sure to have firm grip on the steering wheel at all times.

IMPACTS:

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of the area under a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a scale of 5. The only exception would be southeastern Oklahoma, where they are under a marginal risk. Main threats associated with these storms will be the threat for strong damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours. The threat for tornadoes is low and they would be very isolated in nature if they would occur.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere from a half an inch to over an inch of rain depending on how slowly this system moves through. Places I-20 and south will see heavier totals due to the storm sticking around those areas longer.

Your morning commute on Tuesday will be clear, but make sure to give yourself enough time to get anywhere in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep a safe distance between the you and the car in front of you. If any warnings would come up during this line of thunderstorms, know your safe areas in your home and execute your safety plan.

HOUR-BY-HOUR:

The morning and early afternoon hours will stay cloudy, but dry. Rain and thunderstorms move throughout the area around 2/3 p.m. and will be staying through the evening. Temperatures will be mild in the morning and will warm up near 80 in the afternoon.

