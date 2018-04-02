LSP call off search for missing 10-year-old

A 10-year-old has been found safe after Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Lake Providence Police Department.

The child, Jazzmyne Taylor went missing on Sunday, April 1.

Taylor is described as a 10-year-old black female with long black hair and brown eyes. She wears her hair in crocheted braids. She is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Second Street in Lake Providence, East Carroll Parish, Louisiana, wearing a gray and white striped short-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and carrying a pink glittered backpack.

Police say this is not an AMBER Alert.

