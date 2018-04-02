TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection causes temporary bridge closure

A part of I-20 in Caddo Parish will be closed temporarily for bridge inspections on Monday morning.
The closure affects the I-20 eastbound off-ramp bridge to I-220 east. That’s about a mile away from Pines Road.
All vehicles must detour using I-20 to LA 3132 to LA 511 (West 70th Street).
We’re told the inspection will only last two days.
LaDOTD plans to have their inspection complete and reopen the lane Tuesday by 3:00 p.m.
