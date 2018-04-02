Strong to severe storms possible this week

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stormtracker 12 Weather Team, thunderstorms with lots of rain, high wind, and even hail will move into the ArkLaTex as soon as 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

Much of the ArkLaTex is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, while McCurtain County, Oklahoma is under a "marginal" risk.

Tuesday's storms will then move out before the next rain event expected on Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist Ron Young is tracking the latest forecast on KSLA News 12 This Morning and Up to the Minute.

