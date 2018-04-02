Commissioners to support bill to outlaw sexual conduct with detainees

The bill applies to all law enforcement agencies in the state (Source: KSLA)

The Caddo Commission will look to pass a resolution showing full support for a state senate bill that recently passed unanimously in Baton Rouge.

Senate Bill 105 would make it a crime for law enforcement to participate in sexual conduct with anyone in custody.

The bill would extend a law that already makes it illegal for law enforcement to have sex with inmates or those under probation or parole.

The bill states that anyone under arrest or detained is incapable of giving consent and therefore crimes involving rape or sexual battery would apply.

SB105 recently passed in the Senate with a vote of 35 to 0 and went to the House where it was referred to the Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice.

The Caddo Commission meeting will take place at 3:30 pm on April 2.

