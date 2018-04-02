Houston pastor, accused of helping defraud investors, proclaims his innocence

"From my mouth to your ears, I am not guilty," 64-year-old Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, pastor of Windsor Village Church in Houston, told his congregation Easter Sunday, KHOU reports. (Source: KHOU)

The pastor of a prominent United Methodist church in Houston stood before his congregation Easter Sunday and proclaimed his innocence.

"From my mouth to your ears, I am not guilty," 64-year-old Kirbyjon H. Caldwell said.

At one point, KHOU reports, Caldwell's attorney also took the stage to defend him.

KHOU reports that the attorney said Caldwell, pastor of Windsor Village Church, will travel to Louisiana within the next week or so to surrender to authorities.

Caldwell and a Shreveport financial planner are accused of bilking investors out more than $1 million.

A federal grand jury has indicted 55-year-old Gregory Alan Smith, of Shreveport, and Caldwell.

Each is charged with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

